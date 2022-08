Abstract

Haiti's economic crisis, growing lawlessness, and escalating gang violence are causing its health system to collapse just as women need it most, say non-governmental medical organisations operating in the country.



Gang warfare has intensified in the past month as armed groups vying for control of Port-au-Prince have become more ruthless and less discriminate in their efforts to dominate the capital. In July some of the estimated 150-200 gangs took control of the presidential palace and fought street battles streets away from the palace and Haiti's largest penitentiary, where it was feared that there would be a mass prison break.123



Haitian civilians, still reeling from a deadly earthquake a year ago, are caught in the crossfire of the spiralling violence. In the 10 days from 8 to 17 …

Language: en