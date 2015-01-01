|
Citation
|
Flannery C, Dennehy R, Riordan F, Cronin F, Moriarty E, Turvey S, O'Connor K, Barry P, Jonsson A, Duggan E, O'Sullivan L, O'Reilly, Sinnott SJ, McHugh S. BMJ Open 2022; 12(8): e056182.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35985777
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Multifactorial interventions, which involve assessing an individual's risk of falling and providing treatment or onward referral, require coordination across settings. Using a mixed-methods design, we aimed to develop a process map to examine onward referral pathways following falls risk assessment in primary care. SETTING: Primary care fall risk assessment clinics in the South of Ireland. PARTICIPANTS: Focus groups using participatory mapping techniques with primary care staff (public health nurses (PHNs), physiotherapists (PT),and occupational therapists (OT)) were conducted to plot the processes and onward referral pathways at each clinic (n=5).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PUBLIC HEALTH; PRIMARY CARE; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; Quality in health care