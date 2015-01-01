Abstract

Electroencephalography (EEG) is a complex signal that may require several years of training, advanced signal processing, and feature extraction methodologies to interpret correctly. Recently, many methods have been used to extract and classify EEG data. This study reviews 62 papers that used EEG signals to detect driver drowsiness, published between January 2018 and 2022. We extract trends and highlight interesting approaches from this large body of literature to inform future research and formulate recommendations. To find relevant papers published in scientific journals, conferences, and electronic preprint repositories, researchers searched major databases covering the domains of science and engineering. For each investigation, many data items about (1) the data, (2) the channels used, (3) the extraction and classification procedure, and (4) the outcomes were extracted. These items were then analyzed one by one to uncover trends. Our analysis reveals that the amount of EEG data used across studies varies. We saw that more than half the studies used simulation driving experimental. About 21% of the studies used support vector machine (SVM), while 19% used convolutional neural networks (CNN). Overall, we can conclude that drowsiness and fatigue impair driving performance, resulting in drivers who are more exposed to risky situations.

Language: en