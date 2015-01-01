Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Current assistive devices are inadequate in addressing the needs of some people living with impaired mobility. This study explored the experiences of living with impaired mobility in relation to how wearable assistive adaptive and rehabilitative technologies may improve their quality of life.



METHODS: A cross-case study approach was adopted; the case being defined as the experience of impaired mobility. Semi-structured interviews were utilised. The sample (n = 8) was purposefully selected to have impaired mobility due to stroke, age-related frailty, or lower limb amputation. From the interview transcripts, in-depth case illustrations were written to provide personal stories and thematic analysis was carried out to provide a cross-case analysis.



RESULTS: There were two overarching themes: lifestyle changes; and wishes and desires for assistive devices. There were shared experiences across participant groups, such as falls and fear of falling. All participants identified a wish for increased speed of walking. However, the reasons for their difficulties differed depending on personal factors and their condition. Participants wanted devices to be adjustable to their perceived ability on a day-to-day basis.



CONCLUSIONS: Although common concerns and impacts of living with impaired mobility were apparent, individuals have unique requirements that should inform the design of assistive technology devices.

Language: en