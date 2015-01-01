Abstract

Sexual violence and substance use are important public health problems among university students. The present study examined rates of sexual violence victimization, perpetration, and substance use among first-year university women. Participants (n = 974) attending 14 universities across the United States completed an online confidential survey at the beginning and again later in their first year. The sample included women who identified as heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, and asexual or questioning. The mean age was 19.1 years and 71.4% were White. Rates of victimization involving sexual harassment and sexual acts without consent were higher among sexual minority women relative to heterosexual women, with bisexual women being most likely to report these outcomes. Compared to heterosexual women, sexual minority women reported more frequent cigarette smoking, marijuana use and intoxication, use of club drugs, and overall illicit drug use. Across sexual violence and substance use outcomes, bisexual women reported the highest rates. Sexual minority women reported more accurate beliefs about sexual violence and consent relative to heterosexual women. Over the course of the first year, bisexual women and those who used illicit substances were more likely to report new incidents of sexual violence victimization. Implications for prevention of sexual violence among women, including sexual minorities, are discussed.

Language: en