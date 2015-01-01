SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cooley DT, Jackson Y, Stoolmiller M. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 133: e105845.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chiabu.2022.105845

35987048

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment is a potential risk factor for the later development of psychopathology (Jaffee, 2017). However, there is no gold standard for identifying victims of child maltreatment, and when multiple informants - such as case files and youth self-report - are used, these sources often disagree (Cooley & Jackson, 2022).

OBJECTIVE: The current study aimed to explore discrepancies between youth self-report and case file report of maltreatment and examine how these discrepancies related to internalizing and externalizing symptoms. PARTICIPANTS/SETTING: Participants were 470 youth living in foster care between the ages of 8 and 18 and their caregivers.

METHODS: Latent class analysis (LCA) was used to create novel groups based on informant discrepancies.

RESULTS: Agreement between informants was in the poor-to-fair agreement range for all types of maltreatment. Latent class analysis identified a 3-class solution with significant group differences on both externalizing (Χ(2) (2, N = 470) = 6.16, p = 0.05) and internalizing symptoms (Χ(2) (2, N = 470) = 6.10, p = 0.05). Specifically, those in the "self-report only" class had significantly higher symptoms than those in the "neither informant/case file only" class for both internalizing and externalizing behavior.

CONCLUSIONS: Case files and youth self-report of maltreatment are discrepant. Youth self-report of maltreatment history may be more closely linked to psychopathology than case file report of maltreatment. Researchers and practitioners should look to youth self-report rather than relying solely on case files when determining risk for psychopathology.


Language: en

Maltreatment; Externalizing; Foster care; Informant discrepancies; Internalizing

