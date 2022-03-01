Abstract

PURPOSE: Self-concept, at the core of minority stress, is associated with negative mental health outcomes.



METHODS: We aimed to assess the effectiveness of a one-shot third-wave CBT intervention targeting correct self-identification to address suffering related to minority stress. The study population included 172 participants (n = 98 heterosexuals, n=13 transgenders). The intervention consisted of a 90 minutes conference including overview of LGBT's suffering related to distal and proximal factors, a wisdom understanding of the root of suffering (mistaken self-identification) followed by a Questions & Answers session. Participants completed online self-questionnaires assessing sociodemographic data, acceptance by others (external) and oneself (internal) for sexual orientation and gender variables before the conference, immediately after the conference, and three months later.



RESULTS: The conference helped to improve external acceptance of transgender for the whole sample, especially among the majority group. Those belonging to the minority (LGBT) had a positive benefit from the conference by reducing their fear of judgment. Adding a Q&A session to the conference failed to show any additional benefits.



CONCLUSION: A specific wisdom-based self-identification conference appears to be an effective and low-cost intervention to target minority stigma, and therefore mental health and social integration of LGBT people.

