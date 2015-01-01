Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gender-based violence is a major public health problem. Healthcare providers' ability to identify this type of violence and support victims may be influenced by their knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs, which requires solid education.



OBJECTIVES: To identify the gender-based violence attitudes and dating violence experiences of students in nursing and other health sciences.



DESIGN: A multicentre cross-sectional study was performed. SETTINGS: This study was conducted in three faculties of the University of A Coruña, Spain. PARTICIPANTS: Participants were undergraduate students of nursing, podiatry, occupational therapy, and physiotherapy.



METHODS: The Attitudes towards Gender and Violence Questionnaire and the Dating Violence Questionnaire were used from October 2019 to March 2020. Descriptive and inferential statistics were calculated to determine associated factors and identify differences in gender-based violence attitudes and dating violence experiences between sexes and degrees.



RESULTS: Data from 459 students were analysed, of whom 180 (39.2 %) studied nursing. The mean age was 20.9 (SD = 3.6) and 76.0 % were women. Statistically significant differences were obtained in attitudes towards gender-based violence according to sex where men displayed more sexist attitudes and violence justification.



RESULTS showed a significant difference in attitudes regarding the biological usefulness of sexism and violence between students of nursing and other health sciences. 61.9 % of students had experienced one or more abusive behaviours in relationships; no significant differences were detected according to the degree. However, male students experienced dating violence more often than females. It was observed that students who had suffered dating violence showed greater agreement with sexist attitudes that justify violence.



CONCLUSION: Students of health sciences, particularly males and nursing students, show sexist attitudes that justify gender-based violence. They also frequently experience dating violence, especially psychological violence. It is necessary to intensify or include education on these types of violence in the curricula of degrees in health sciences.

Language: en