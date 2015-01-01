Abstract

One Tier 2 approach to school-based youth suicide prevention is gatekeeper training, where teachers and school staff learn to respond to students in distress. Although promising, implementation-sensitive prevention efforts could be advanced by providing additional training to natural leaders in the school building, so they can support and coach others. The purpose of this study is to describe the development and initial mixed-methods pilot evaluation of a natural leader training to support the real-world implementation of QPR® gatekeeper training, a Tier 2 (selective) intervention. This study underscores the importance of creating implementation approaches to meet the needs of real-world school contexts.



Une approche de niveau 2 destinée à la prévention du suicide chez les jeunes en milieu scolaire repose sur la formation de personnes-ressources, comme les professeurs et le personnel scolaire, pour leur apprendre à répondre aux étudiants en détresse. Tout en étant prometteurs, les efforts de prévention axés sur la mise en œuvre de cette approche pourraient être améliorés en dispensant une formation supplémentaire aux leaders naturels au sein même de l'école, de manière à accompagner et former d'autres personnes. L'objectif de cette étude est de décrire le développement et l'évaluation pilote initiale type fondée sur des méthodes mixtes de la formation d'un leader naturel pour accompagner l'implantation sur le terrain de QPR® gatekeeper training, une intervention (sélective) de niveau 2. Cette étude souligne l'importance de mettre en place des approches afin de mieux répondre aux besoins sur le terrain en milieu scolaire.

