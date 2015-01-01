|
Olsson N, Lidestam B, Thorslund B. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e52.
The internship period of the Swedish train driver education was examined in terms of which types of situations can be sufficiently encountered in order to develop expertise to handle them safely and efficiently, and to quantify and specify the gap in expertise between expert and novice drivers in terms of risk of error and time efficiency. Focuswas on special cases (i.e., situations that occur rarely but may cause severe accidents if not handled correctly and efficiently).
Education methods; Expertise; Practical skills; Practical training; Profession development; Train driver; Train simulation