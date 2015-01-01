|
Soares S, Lobo A, Ferreira S, Cunha L, Couto A. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e47.
(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
In a context of increasing automation of road transport, many researchers have been dedicated to analyse the risks and safety implications of resuming the manual control of a vehicle after a period of automated driving. This paper performs a systematic review about drivers' performance during takeover manoeuvres in driving simulator, a tool that is widely used in the evaluation of automated systems to reproduce risky situations that would not be possible to test in real roads.
Automated vehicles; Driving simulator; Meta-analysis; Systematic review; Takeover