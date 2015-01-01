SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Strömberg H, Ramos MS, Karlsson MA, Johansson M, Ekman F, Bligård LO, Bergstad CJ. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e44.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1186/s12544-021-00503-4

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study identifies and compares perceptions of autonomous vehicle (AV) implementation among three Swedish stakeholder groups: Future Users, Urban Planners, and Developers.


Language: en

Keywords

Automation; Autonomous vehicles; Disruptive innovation; Policy in automation; Stakeholder analysis; Users

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print