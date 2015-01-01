|
Citation
|
Hardinghaus M, Nieland S. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2021; 13(1): e41.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Many municipalities aim to support the uptake of cycling as an environmentally friendly and healthy mode of transport. It is therefore crucial to meet the demand of cyclists when adapting road infrastructure. Previous studies researching cyclists' route choice behavior deliver valuable insights but are constrained by laboratory conditions, limitations in the number of observations, or the observation period or relay on specific use cases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active travel; Bicycle route choice; Navigation data; Preference types