Goralzik A, König A, Alčiauskaitė L, Hatzakis T. Eur. Transp. Res. Rev. 2022; 14(1): e34.
(Copyright © 2022, European Conference of Transport Research Institutes, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Shared on-demand mobility services emerge at a fast pace, changing the landscape of public transport. However, shared mobility services are largely designed without considering the access needs of people with disabilities, putting these passengers at risk of exclusion. Recognising that accessibility is best addressed at the design stage and through direct participation of persons with disabilities, the objective of this study was to explore disabled users' views on the following emerging shared mobility services: (a) ride pooling, (b) microtransit, (c) motorbike taxis, (d) robotaxis, (f) e-scooter sharing, and (g) bike sharing.
Access needs; Cross-European study; Disability; Mobility barriers; Novel mobility solutions; Online survey; Shared transport; Urban mobility