Abstract

In developing countries, motorcycle riders typically perform lane filtering at signalized urban intersections. This study aims to determine the factors that affect the lateral clearance of motorcycle riders as they travel between two lanes of mixed traffic at signalized urban intersections in developing countries. In this study, an onboard measurement device was developed to measure the lane-filtering behavior of motorcycle riders. It was installed on a test motorcycle to continuously record the lateral clearance, riding behavior, and surrounding traffic conditions. Thirty participants rode the test motorcycle through a signalized urban intersection. Multilevel linear regression was applied to analyze the relationship between lateral clearance and relevant variables at a significance level of 0.05. The instant speed and side of the filtering motorcycle, condition of the lateral vehicle, type of lateral vehicle, and riding frequency of the motorcycle rider significantly influenced the lateral clearance. The findings of this study can contribute to filtering lane management, connected autonomous vehicles, and microscopic traffic simulations for motorcycles traveling in mixed traffic at signalized urban intersections.

