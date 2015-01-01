Abstract

With the development of technologies in various fields, more and more technologies have been applied to safety clothing, which has led to the rapid development of safety clothing. The improvement of living standards is accompanied by the change of consumption concepts. Consumers' requirements for clothing products have become more artistic, healthier, and more ecological, and they look forward to more and better safety clothing to meet their health needs. In this context, this article studies traffic safety outdoor clothing design based on big data (BD) and AI. This article introduces the design method of outdoor safety clothing for traffic based on BD and machine learning in artificial intelligence (AI) and did two experiments. To this end, this paper adopts a Deep Belief Network (DBN), which is trained layer by layer through Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and successfully solves the problems of lack of a large number of labeled samples and easy to fall into local optimum. The first experiment is to test the accuracy of various machine learning algorithms for clothing size measurement. The results obtained are as follows: the predicted value of the DBN neural network is the closest to the actual value, the average prediction accuracy of DBN for the cuff size is 90%, and the average prediction accuracy for the neck circumference is 91.5%. The second experiment is to investigate the functional needs and performance concerns of children and outdoor workers. The results of the experiment are as follows: for children, 79.9% of people want clothing to have a positioning function, which accounts for the highest proportion. For outdoor workers, the most important clothing function they need is eye-catching style, and 90.1% of those choose this option. In terms of clothing performance concerns, most people choose to care very much, and the second most people choose to care about comfort.

