Abstract

In recent years, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) have become very popular in the construction industry due to their versatility, ease of use, cost-effectiveness, and safety advantages. Several research studies investigated UAS use to assist with various tasks through different construction phases. However, the potential negative safety impacts to construction workers associated with UAS use in construction jobsites have not been studied adequately. Therefore, this study aims to fill this gap by developing a practical model to establish, assess, and improve the risk mitigation programs that construction companies have to control safety risks associated with UAS use in construction with a specific focus on workers' occupational safety and health. The components of the model including the safety factors and mitigation methods were identified, verified, and quantified through a mixed approach relied on a review of the literature and a three-round Delphi process. The proposed model is expected to enable practitioners working in the construction industry to 1) understand and recognize the risks associated with the use of UAS in construction as well as their causal factors, 2) measure and evaluate the effectiveness of their own safety control programs for UAS-assisted projects, and 3) adjust and update their own safety control programs using effective mitigation strategies.

