Abstract

Identifying high-risk locations is typically the necessary first task that traffic authorities consider for implementation of safety countermeasures. Before implementation of any treatment, it is necessary to understand the level of pedestrian activity at a site. Although extensive data on vehicular volumes are available, pedestrian crossing volume is seldom available, at least for midblock locations. Collecting pedestrian volume is very expensive and labor intensive. The first objective of this study is to explore options for estimating pedestrian volumes at midblock locations. The second objective is to develop a safety performance function (SPF) for estimating pedestrian crashes. To accomplish the study objectives, pedestrian safety data including crossing volumes at 64 midblock locations in Houston and San Antonio, Texas, were collected. A direct demand model that effectively estimates pedestrian volumes at midblock locations is developed. The variables that were found to be significant in influencing the pedestrian crossing volumes are: posted speed limit, number of bus stops, sidewalk width, and type of area. The SPF developed for estimating the midblock pedestrian crashes showed that the variables that most influence pedestrian safety are traffic volume and pedestrian crossing volume. The study results provide important methodological tools that can be used for proactive safety planning activities, including networkwide screening and identification of hazardous midblock locations.

