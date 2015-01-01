Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Adherence to injury prevention programmes in football remains low, which is thought to drastically reduce the effects of injury prevention programmes. Reasons why (medical) staff and players implement injury prevention programmes, have been investigated, but player's characteristics and perceptions about these programmes might influence their adherence. Therefore, this study investigated the relationships between player's characteristics and adherence and between player's perceptions and adherence following an implemented injury prevention programme.



METHODS: Data from 98 of 221 football players from the intervention group of a cluster randomised controlled trial concerning hamstring injury prevention were analysed.



RESULTS: Adherence was better among older and more experienced football players, and players considered the programme more useful, less intense, more functional and less time-consuming. Previous hamstring injuries, educational level, the programme's difficulty and intention to continue the exercises were not significantly associated with adherence.



CONCLUSION: These player's characteristics and perceptions should be considered when implementing injury prevention programmes.



Keywords: Soccer

Language: en