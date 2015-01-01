|
Balance disorders and falls are common in the elderly population. Regular balance exercises are an evidence-based physical intervention to prevent falls in older adults, while patient motivation and adherence are important factors for intervention outcome. Exergames are a relatively new, alternative intervention for physical rehabilitation as they improve balance and strength in older adults. The aims of this systematic review and meta-analysis were to assess the (1) effect of motivation factors as per the Capability, Opportunity and Motivation model of Behavior change (COM-B) on the effectiveness of exergame interventions in healthy older adults, (2) effectiveness of exergames to improve balance in older healthy adults and, (3) impact of exergames on cognitive outcomes.
elderly; falls; cognition; exergames; meta-analysis; motivation