Citation
Cepaluni G, Dorsch MT, Kovarek D. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604663.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
35990190
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This paper quantitatively explores determinants of governments' non-pharmaceutical policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our focus is on the extent to which geographic mobility affected the stringency of governmental policy responses.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; geographic mobility; high-frequency panel data; instrumental variables; policy responses