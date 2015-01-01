Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Occupational fatality rates are useful in communicating key safety challenges associated with different industries or affecting different populations within those industries. Though seemingly intuitive, the calculation and use of fatality rates associated with farming need to be carefully considered. This paper highlights difficulties and variability in Farm Fatality Rate (FFR) measures, proposes a series of rates appropriate for assessments of farm safety, and demonstrates their usage through an analysis of farm workplace deaths in Ireland between 2008-2016.



METHODS: Six FFRs are calculated including; the Farm Household Rate (FHR); Farm Operator Rate (FOR); Family Worker Rate (FWR), Worker Rate (WR), Seasonal Fatality Rate (SFR), and, Enterprise Fatality Rate (EFR). To assess trends over time we calculate the rate using appropriate numerators and denominators in three sub-periods.



RESULTS: FFRs vary considerably depending on which numerator and denominator are deployed. Over the period, the FHR, FOR, and FWR increased due to growth in the number of fatalities and a slight decrease in the denominator populations. The WR has declined substantially over the full period. The QFR increased substantially for Q2 - Q4 whilst the EFR highlights workers in dairy or beef enterprises being particularly at risk.



CONCLUSION: The characteristics of farm workforces present many challenges to the calculation of occupational fatality rates. We propose six alternatives that provide insights into the risks faced by farm households, farm operators, farm workers, seasonality, and by type of farm enterprise. We recommend that, regardless of the rate used, the limitations associated with all fatality rates are clearly explained, particularly when engaging with media and occupational health and safety stakeholders.

Language: en