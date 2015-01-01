|
Citation
|
Shukla A, Rutman M, Moeller J. Med. Leg. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35993220
|
Abstract
|
Incorrect dispensing of medications by community pharmacies can lead to accidental poisonings. This may not be considered by emergency medicine physicians in patients describing vague symptoms. We present a case of a paediatric ingestion of amlodipine, resulting from a community pharmacy dispensing error, that was recognized by the child's mother, and consider the liability implications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
calcium channel overdose; dispensing error; Paediatric accidental poisoning