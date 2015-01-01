Abstract

Driving is a complex neurobehavioural task necessitating the rapid selection, uptake, and processing of visual information. Eye movements that are critical for the execution of visually guided behaviour such as driving are also sensitive to the effects of psychotropic substances. The Embase (via Ovid), EBSCOHost, Psynet, Pubmed, Scopus and Web of Science databases were examined from January 01(st), 2000 to December 31(st), 2021. Study selection, data extraction and Cochrane Risk of Bias (RoB2) assessments were conducted according to PRISMA guidelines. The review was prospectively registered (CRD42021267554). In total, 36 full-text articles examined the effects of six principal psychotropic drug classes on measures of oculomotor parameters relevant to driving. Centrally depressing substances affect oculomotor responses in a dose-dependent manner. Psychostimulants improve maximal speed, but not accuracy, of visual search behaviours. Inhaled Δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol increases inattention (saccadic inaccuracy) but does not consistently affect other oculomotor parameters. Alterations to composite ocular parameters due to psychoactive substance usage likely differently compromises performance precision during driving through impaired ability to select and process dynamic visual information.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Drug impaired driving

Language: en