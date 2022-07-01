SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gemmeke M, Koster ES, van der Velde N, Taxis K, Bouvy ML. Res. Social Adm. Pharm. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.sapharm.2022.07.044

35995694

BACKGROUND: Community pharmacists are in the position to contribute to fall prevention, but this is not yet common practice.

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to evaluate the implementation of a community pharmacy-based fall prevention service.

METHODS: A fall prevention service, consisting of a fall risk screening and assessment including a medication review, was implemented in pharmacies during three months. A preparative online training was provided to the pharmacy team to enhance adoption of the service. Included patients were aged ≥70 years, using ≥5 drugs of which ≥1 fall risk-increasing drug. The implementation process was quantitively assessed by registering medication adaptations, recommendations, and referrals. Changes in patient scores on the Short Fall Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) and a fall prevention knowledge test were documented at one month follow-up. Implementation was qualitatively evaluated by conducting semi-structured interviews with pharmacists before and after the project, based on the consolidated framework of implementation research.

RESULTS: The service was implemented in nine pharmacies and 91 consultations were performed. Medication was adapted of 32 patients. Patients' short FES-I scores were significantly higher at follow-up (p = 0.047) and patients' knowledge test scores did not differ (p = 0.86). Pharmacists experienced the following barriers: lack of time, absence of staff, and limited multidisciplinary collaboration. Facilitators were training, motivated staff, patient engagement, and project scheduling.

CONCLUSION: The service resulted in a substantial number of medication adaptations and lifestyle recommendations, but many barriers were identified that hamper the sustained implementation of the service.


Implementation; Community pharmacy; Elderly; Fall prevention; Fall risk-increasing drugs

