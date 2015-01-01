|
Citation
|
Wright-Berryman JL, Thompson D, Cramer RJ. Child. Sch. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Social Workers [USA], Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Youth suicide rates have consistently risen over the past decade, and stigma related to mental health may create a barrier to young people seeking help. Schools are a common intercept point for mental health and suicide prevention programming. Hope Squad, a school-based, peer-to-peer, suicide prevention program, uses trained and mentored students nominated by their peers to perform intentional outreach with fellow students. When a Hope Squad member detects a mental health or suicide crisis in a peer, they alert a trusted adult. We employed a cohort, wait-list-control, cross-sectional survey design. We recruited more than 3,400 students from nine schools--five with Hope Squads and four without--to observe differences in student-body suicide-related stigma. At the end of the academic year, there was significantly lower stigma in Hope Squad schools versus those without the program.
Language: en