Abstract

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) youth experience disproportionately high rates of suicidality and exposure to traumatic events, such as sexual violence and teen dating violence. Rates of suicidality and exposure to traumatic events also vary by sexual minority subgroup. The purpose of this study was to: (1) explore the impact of LGB identity on the relationship between violence exposure and suicide; and (2) to examine variations by sexual identity.

