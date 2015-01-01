SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ellis M, Tate A. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40653-022-00475-0

unavailable

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) youth experience disproportionately high rates of suicidality and exposure to traumatic events, such as sexual violence and teen dating violence. Rates of suicidality and exposure to traumatic events also vary by sexual minority subgroup. The purpose of this study was to: (1) explore the impact of LGB identity on the relationship between violence exposure and suicide; and (2) to examine variations by sexual identity.


Language: en

family violence; sexual minorities; sexual violence; suicide; teen dating violence

