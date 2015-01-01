Abstract

The sudden rise in the number of suicides in Nigeria especially among the youths has become a source of grave concern in recent times. While many Nigerians have attributed this to the poor economic situation in the country, though this is certainly a factor, it does not sufficiently explain the situation as the accomplished and upwardly mobile are also in the statistics of those who have taken their own lives. This exploratory qualitative work examined the theory of suicide from both psychological and sociological perspectives. The psychological perspective holds that the incidence of suicide is directly proportional to the rate of insanity while the sociological perspective states that the suicide rate is closely linked to the relationship between individuals and society. The author posited that neither of these perspectives standing alone can adequately explain why people kill themselves, but if put together, they can offer a more holistic explanation for suicide. The study went further to examine some preeminent sociocultural values that were embedded into the Nigerian culture such as hard work, integrity, a sense of family/community, respect for elders/authority, among others which now appear anachronistic. The paper attempted to establish that the forces of globalization have eroded many of these values, gradually leading to cultural extinction which in turn has led to an increase in the rate of suicides in Nigeria by romanticizing suicide as a desirable solution to most unpalatable situations. Some of the recommendations made include an urgent renaissance of Nigeria's sociocultural values, indigenous languages should be spoken and taught both at home and in school, and mental health issues should be destigmatized.

