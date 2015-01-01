Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Police enforcement can effectively deter risky driving behaviors and reduce traffic fatalities, including speed-related fatalities. Unlike other areas of data-driven policing, spatial methods to improve road safety are not well-described. The objectives of this study were as follows: (1) determine if proximity to a prior roadway fatality increases the risk of a traffic citation being issued after adjusting for relevant roadway variables; (2) determine if this effect varies between rural and urban roads.



METHODS: The study region included a rural county and adjacent small city (City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Virginia). Fatality locations were obtained from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) from 2008 to 2018. Police citation data were obtained from the State of Virginia for 2020. Data on fatalities and roadway features were used to create a model to predict traffic citation density. Traffic stop locations were analyzed as a point pattern on a linear network, assuming a Poisson process with varying intensity. The model adjusted for average traffic volume, distance to the nearest fatal crash along the road network, rural vs urban roadway, posted speed limit, and interstate vs non-interstate road. To account for over-dispersion, quasi-Poisson model was used.



RESULTS: There were 138 fatalities and 651 traffic citations during the time periods examined. After adjusting for other covariates, the expected number of citations/km was higher with increasing proximity to prior fatal crashes, RR = 1.34 (95% CI: 1.04, 1.72) per km. The effect of proximity did not vary significantly between urban and rural roads (p = 0.2707). However, citation intensity was significantly higher on urban roads vs. rural roads, RR = 2.65 (1.09, 6.45). Predicted citation intensity reflected anticipated enforcement clusters inside the city limits and on major county roads, suggesting satisfactory model fit.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated a novel approach to quantify the impact of road fatalities on police activity, measured by traffic citations. Proximity to fatal crashes was found to affect police citation rates, and this effect is consistent between urban and rural areas. Future work will aim to identify areas of under enforcement based on proximity to fatal crashes and other roadway variables.

