Citation
Rahmati Y, Samimi Abianeh A, Tabesh M, Talebpour A. Front. Future Transp. 2021; 2: e683223.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
While safety is the ultimate goal in designing Connected and Automated Vehicles (CAVs), current automotive safety standards fail to explicitly define rules and regulations that ensure the safety of CAVs or those interacting with such vehicles. This study investigates CAV safety in mixed traffic environments with both human-driven and automated vehicles, focusing particularly on rear-end collisions at intersections. The central hypothesis is that the primary reason behind these crashes is the potential mismatch between CAVs' braking decisions and human drivers' expectations. To test this hypothesis, various Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, along with specialized statistical methods are adopted to learn and model the braking behavior of human drivers at intersections and compare the results to that of CAVs.
