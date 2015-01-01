Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many accidents caused by vehicles are the result of improper driving behavior. Use the vehicle in an antisocial form has led to a phenomenon called driving violence. Antisocial behavior while driving has a potential risk to other road users. This study aims to explain the conceptual framework of the formation of unsafe antisocial behaviors in the road traffic field.



METHODS: This qualitative grounded theory study was conducted with exploratory methods. 31 participants were included in this study.



PURPOSEful and theoretical sampling was used in this study. The data collection process was semi-structured interviews. Codes, subcategories, and categories were extracted by the inductive process and analyzed by Corbin and Strauss approach. Trustworthiness criteria were used to assure the quality of the results. The data analysis process continued until there were no new concepts.



RESULTS: A conceptual model was developed to explain the different relationships between the main categories extracted from the study. 10 main categories with 44 subcategories were extracted. Categories include cultural factors, educational factors, rules, economic factors, psychological factors, infrastructure weakness, poor socialization of individuals, violent driving, reduced social welfare and reduced traffic safety.



CONCLUSIONS: The people's socialization weakness in society was considered as the core concept in the process of formation of these behaviors. The conceptual model obtained from this study can be used in developing prevention programs and identifying the required interventions Considering the negative consequences caused by this type of behavior, its prevention should be the focus of road traffic policy makers.

