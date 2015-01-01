|
Gewirtz-Meydan A, Lassri D. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
36000712
Sexual-related post-traumatic stress symptoms (sexual-related PTSS) refers to the traumatic reactions that are replicated during sexual activity among survivors of child sexual abuse (CSA). However, the construct of sexual-related PTSS have been adapted from clinical work with survivors, and research with limited examination of the scales themselves. Given this gap, the current study offers the development of a new measure (PT-SEX) that examines sexual-related PTSS. The study was conducted online, among two convenience samples of women survivors of CSA (study 1 included 451 women and study 2 included 330 women). Six reliable PT-SEX factors emerged from Study 1: Dissociation during sex, intrusiveness during sex, shame and guilt in regard to sexual aspects, pleasing the other during sex, interpersonal distress, and hypervigilance during sex. Study 2 revealed survivors of CSA had significantly higher sexual-related PTSS levels as compared to participants without such a history. Also, post-traumatic stress disorder and sexual-related PTSS made unique and unshared contributions to the observed data, including sexual self-esteem, sexual motives, relationship satisfaction, compulsive sexual behavior, and mental health. CSA significantly moderated the associations between sexual-related PTSS and sexual self-esteem, sexual motivations of self-affirmation and coping, and depression and anxiety.
Language: en
trauma; child sexual abuse; sexuality