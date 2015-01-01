Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate the association between probable awake bruxism (PAB) and school bullying in children and adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 380 children and adolescents enrolled in public and private schools in the city of Lavras, Minas Gerais, Brazil, participated in this case-control study. The case group (190 children with PAB) and the control group (190 children without PAB) were matched for sex and age. Data acquisition involved questionnaires administered to the children/adolescents and their parents/caregivers. An oral clinical examination to assess attrition tooth wear was also performed. Descriptive statistics and logistic regression analyses (95 percent confidence interval [95% CI], P<0.05) were conducted.



RESULTS: Among the 380 participants, 176 (46.3 percent) were male and 204 (53.7 percent) were female. Children and adolescents who were involved in bullying episodes as victims/bullies (odds ratio [OR] equals 2.92, 95% CI equals 1.07 to 7.95, P=0.036) and victims (OR equals 1.93, 95% CI equals 1.04 to 3.57, P=0.037) were significantly associated with PAB. Children and adolescents who reported sleep problems (OR equals 2.51, 95% CI equals 1.07 to 5.89, P=0.033) were significantly associated with PAB.



CONCLUSION: Based on the results, it was observed that probable awake bruxism is associated with involvement in episodes of school bullying and sleep problems.

Language: en