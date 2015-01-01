|
Citation
Hampson NB, Holm JR. Undersea Hyperb. Med. 2022; 49(3): 307-313.
Copyright
DOI
unavailable
PMID
36001563
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Interest in carbon monoxide (CO) alarms that are more sensitive than is required for standard residential CO alarms is growing, as reflected by increased marketing of "low-level" alarms capable of measuring CO levels as low as 10 PPM. At the same time, publicity surrounding CO poisoning events among travelers in lodging facilities has stimulated interest in travel CO alarms. We sought to evaluate four low-level alarms that could be used in the home and especially when traveling. MATERIALS/METHODS: Two each of four brands of low-level alarms (CO Experts, Forensics, Kidde, and Sensorcon) were acquired by retail purchase and tested. The eight alarms were simultaneously exposed in an environment with a slowly increasing level of CO from indoor burning of charcoal briquets. CO levels displayed on the alarms were recorded once per minute. Activation of preset alerts on the alarms were noted. Finally, alarms were compared for ease of use and features available..
Language: en
Keywords
carbon monoxide; alarm; toxicity; travel