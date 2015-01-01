Abstract

The present invention rellotes a device forwomen security. The object of the proposed invention

is to alert people in its vicinity and relatives of victim about attack and gets the help form

emergency services. The proposed device works on human behaviour and reactions to different

situations like anger, fear and anxiety. This activates the device and other sensors get activate

then after receiving signal from all the sensors will cause device to send message to the pre saved

contacts as an alert message to receive help. This will help to take help from the police as well as

public nearby who can reach the victim with great accuracy.

