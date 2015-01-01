Abstract

BACKGROUND: Reports indicate that the proportion of adults using drugs of abuse has been increasing in recent years in Europe. Although there are various indicators of increased drug use in Sweden over time, few studies could demonstrate an increase in the proportion of adults using drugs. To investigate changes in drug use prevalence over time, drug testing at the workplace has been used for a 25-year period.



METHODS: The urine samples of employees sent by occupational health services from all over Sweden during a 25-year period were analyzed. The analyzing capacity increased over time (from 3411 in 1994 to 60 315 samples analyzed in 2019), and the majority of the samples was analyzed for the following drugs: cannabis (tetrahydrocannabinol), amphetamine, opiates, cocaine, and benzodiazepines.



RESULTS: There was an overall increase in the proportion of samples that tested positive for illicit drugs over a 25-year period. This increase seemed to take place step-wise, with phases of linear increases and plateaus that over time became shorter. About 1.3% of samples tested positive for drugs in 1994, whereas 5.6% tested positive in 2019. Since 2007, the rate of positive samples has increased for cannabis and decreased for benzodiazepines. Although the rate of samples tested positive for opiates had remained relatively stable over the last 20 years, this rate had increased for amphetamine and cocaine between 2013 and 2019.



CONCLUSION: The results indicate that the use of illicit drugs among employees at Swedish workplaces has increased during a 25-year period.

Language: en