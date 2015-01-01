Abstract

BACKGROUND: Daylight Savings Time (DST) transition is known to cause sleep disruption, and thus may increase the incidence of injuries and accidents during the week following the transition. The aim of this study was to assess the incidence of femur fractures after DST transition.



METHODS: We conducted retrospective population-based register study. All Finnish patients 70 years or older who were admitted to hospital due to femur fracture between 1997 and 2020 were gathered from the Finnish National Hospital Discharge Register. Negative binomial regression with 95% confidence intervals (CI) was used to evaluate the incidence of femur fractures after DST transition.



RESULTS: The data included a total of 112,658 femur fractures during the study period between 1997 and 2020, with an annual mean (SD) of 4,694 (206) fractures. The incidence of femur fractures decreased at the beginning of the study period from 968 to 688 per 100,000 person-years between 1997 and 2007. The weekly mean of femur fractures remained lower during the summer (from 130 to 150 per 100,000 person-weeks) than in winter (from 160 to 180 per 100,000 person-weeks). Incidence rate ratio for the Monday following DST transition was 1.10 (CI [0.98-1.24]) in spring and 1.10 (CI [0.97-1.24]) in fall, and for the whole week 1.07 (CI [1.01-1.14]) in spring and 0.97 (CI [0.83-1.13]) in fall.



CONCLUSION: We found weak evidence that the incidence of femur fractures increases after DST transition in the spring.

Language: en