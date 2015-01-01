Abstract

Although past studies have identified predictors related to child injuries with developmental disorders, national-level research in Asia is limited. The objective of this study was to explore the risk factors for child injuries with developmental disorders in Taiwan using a national-level integrated database for the period between 2004-2015 (The Maternal and Child Health Database, National Health Insurance Research Database, Census Registry, and Indigenous Household Registration). Children younger than 12 years old who had records of visiting the ER or being hospitalized due to injury or without injury were included in this study. A 1:1 nested case-control study (injury vs. noninjury) to examine the risk factors for child injury with developmental disorder was performed. A total of 2,167,930 children were enrolled. The risk factors were associated with repeated ER visits or hospitalization: being indigenous (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 1.51; CI: 1.45-1.57); having a developmental disorder (AOR: 1.74; CI: 1.70-1.78); and having parents with illicit drug use (AOR: 1.48; CI: 1.32-1.66), alcohol abuse (AOR: 1.21; CI: 1.07-1.37), or a history of mental illness (AOR: 1.43; CI: 1.41-1.46). Being indigenous, having developmental disorders, and having parents with history of illicit drug use, alcohol abuse, or mental illness were predictors related to injuries in children.

