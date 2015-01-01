Abstract

Substance and alcohol use in the workplace have become a global health burden; however, the etiologies have seldom been explored. The aims of this study were to develop a Workplace Substance Reuse Questionnaire (WSRQ) to measure the multidimensional factors associated with the reuse of alcohol or illegal substances in the workplace. The predictors of reuse were also investigated. The WSRQs for alcohol (WSRQ-Alc) and illegal substances (WSRQ-Sub) were composed of 15 and 13 items, respectively. Factors associated with workplace substance reuse included workplace environment, workload, social interaction in the workplace and other cues. Construct validity and reliability were performed to verify the questionnaires. Multivariate linear regression was conducted to estimate the associations between the factors and WSRQ score. A total of 90 patients with substance or alcohol use disorder were recruited. The results demonstrated that the WSRQ-Alc and WSRQ-Sub had acceptable reliability, with variance of 76.4% and 75.4%, respectively. The confirmatory factor analysis fit indices also indicated the adequacy of the model. A longer duration of alcohol use (β = 0.44; p = 0.002) and higher frequencies of changing job (β = 0.32; p = 0.027) and working part time (β = 0.32; p = 0.028) were significantly associated with higher WSRQ-Alc score. Our results highlight the importance of abstinence treatment and job referral for individuals with alcohol or substance use. Further studies are warranted to help extend the applicability and generalizability of the WSRQ.

Language: en