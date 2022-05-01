SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li K, Griffin MA. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 166-175.

(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsr.2022.05.008

36031244

INTRODUCTION: As the Covid-19 pandemic affects the world, disruptions to work routines impose a psychological burden on people, and thus can affect their job performance and well-being. We conducted an empirical study to explore the links between the experience of Covid-19 and workers' safety behaviors and well-being outcome of job satisfaction.

METHOD: Structural equation modelling (SEM) with a sample of 515 safety workers was conducted to simultaneously test the links among these constructs.

RESULTS: Experience of Covid-19 was associated with lower employee job satisfaction, explained by higher psychological uncertainty and decreased perception of managerial commitment to safety. Notably, contrasting pathways from experience of Covid-19 to safety behaviors were found. On the one hand, higher psychological uncertainty caused by the pandemic was associated with lower perceptions of managerial safety commitment; and lower perceived managerial safety commitment was linked to reduced safety compliance and safety participation. On the other hand, experience of Covid-19 in this study showed unexpected positive direct links with safety behaviors, which might be explained by workers' enhanced safety knowledge, motivation, and status of mindfulness due to Covid-19 related safety instructions and communications.

CONCLUSIONS: This exploratory study helps to deepen the understanding of workplace safety and well-being in the context of pandemic and in times of uncertainty.

PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The practical insights are useful for applying appropriate strategies for managing the Covid-19 crisis, coping with uncertainties, and building a healthier and safer workplace in the long run.


Language: en

Safety compliance; Safety participation; Covid-19 pandemic; Job satisfaction; Managerial safety commitment; Psychological uncertainty

