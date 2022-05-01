Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As the Covid-19 pandemic affects the world, disruptions to work routines impose a psychological burden on people, and thus can affect their job performance and well-being. We conducted an empirical study to explore the links between the experience of Covid-19 and workers' safety behaviors and well-being outcome of job satisfaction.



METHOD: Structural equation modelling (SEM) with a sample of 515 safety workers was conducted to simultaneously test the links among these constructs.



RESULTS: Experience of Covid-19 was associated with lower employee job satisfaction, explained by higher psychological uncertainty and decreased perception of managerial commitment to safety. Notably, contrasting pathways from experience of Covid-19 to safety behaviors were found. On the one hand, higher psychological uncertainty caused by the pandemic was associated with lower perceptions of managerial safety commitment; and lower perceived managerial safety commitment was linked to reduced safety compliance and safety participation. On the other hand, experience of Covid-19 in this study showed unexpected positive direct links with safety behaviors, which might be explained by workers' enhanced safety knowledge, motivation, and status of mindfulness due to Covid-19 related safety instructions and communications.



CONCLUSIONS: This exploratory study helps to deepen the understanding of workplace safety and well-being in the context of pandemic and in times of uncertainty.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The practical insights are useful for applying appropriate strategies for managing the Covid-19 crisis, coping with uncertainties, and building a healthier and safer workplace in the long run.

Language: en