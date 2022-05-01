|
Glesner C, Geysmans R, Turcanu C. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 184-193.
36031246
INTRODUCTION: While safety in high-risk organizations has been high on the agenda for multiple decades, these organizations are now increasingly concerned about security threats. In light of this, academics and institutions have set forth the vision of a synergistic integration of safety and security, warranted by their common goal to protect people and the environment. However, it is not always clear how this vision should be enacted on the work floor. While safety and security policies share some elements, recent studies point out that their practical enactments may diverge and lead to potential tensions.
Safety; Security; Paradoxes; Relations; Tensions