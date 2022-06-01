Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fatal pedestrian and pedalcyclist crashes have been on the rise in the United States since 2009. This rise in fatalities coincides with the rise of large vehicles on American roadways, continuing a trend that began years earlier.



METHOD: Through rare access to both crash and hospital records, this report investigates the relationship between striking vehicle type and medical outcomes of pedestrian and pedalcyclist cases.



RESULTS: Results suggest that children are eight times more likely to die when struck by a SUV compared to those struck by a passenger car. Passenger cars were the striking vehicle in most fatal pedestrian and pedalcyclist crashes, though they were underrepresented relative to the proportion of all crashes in which they were involved. Though pickup trucks were the striking vehicle in just 5.6% of pedestrian and pedalcyclist crashes, they were involved in 12.6% of fatalities. SUVs were similarly overrepresented in fatalities relative to the proportion of their involvement in all crashes. SUVs struck 14.7% of the pedestrians and pedalcyclists investigated here, but were involved in 25.4% of the fatalities. Head and thorax injury severities are examined by vehicle type and age. Hospital charges of pedestrian and pedalcycle crash victims are also analyzed by striking vehicle type and victim age.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Findings suggest larger vehicles are involved in pedestrian and pedalcyclist crashes with more severe injuries that result in higher hospital charges. By race, Blacks are also found to be overrepresented as pedestrian and pedalcyclist crash victims.

Language: en