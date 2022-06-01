Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Engagement in prosocial and altruistic on-road behaviors is a new area of research with potential safety benefits for road users. This paper systematically reviewed studies on road users' engagement in prosocial and altruistic behaviors to provide guidance regarding the next steps in this area of research, particularly to inform targeted interventions. The objective was to identify the types of on-road prosocial and altruistic behaviors that have been studied, and the factors associated with these behaviors. Road users were defined as drivers, passengers, or vulnerable road users (e.g., pedestrian, motorcyclists, and bicyclists).



METHOD: The database search was conducted following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRIMSA) guidelines and was conducted in June 2021. A total of 23,090 articles were identified in four databases including APA PsycINFO, Embase, Web of Science, and the Transportation Research Information Database. Eleven articles (13 studies) published between 2004 and 2021 met the inclusion criteria and were included in the review.



RESULTS: Six studies focused on intervening behaviors, specifically relating to passengers' willingness or intentions to speak up to a driver engaging in unsafe driving behaviors, four studies focused on drivers' yielding behaviors at crosswalks, and one study each focused on altruistic driving behaviors, prosocial driving behavior at long-wait stops, and prosocial behavior towards cyclists. Studies typically examined characteristics of the prosocial road user, including self-esteem, efficacy, and subjective norms, as well as contextual factors, such as other road users' behaviors and on-road messaging.



CONCLUSIONS: This review highlights specific factors that may predict road users' engagement in prosocial and altruistic on-road behaviors.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The outcomes from this review may be used to guide the development of future road safety public education messages designed to encourage greater participation in prosocial and altruistic on-road behaviors that act to benefit all road users.

