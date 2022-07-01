Abstract

BACKGROUND: Promoting safe driver behaviors is an important aspect of road safety. To better understand road safety behaviors, there is a role for practical instruments that can validly measure typical road safety behaviors among occupational drivers. The Occupational Driver Behavior Questionnaire (ODBQ) was developed to assess road safety behaviors among home health nurses in Australia.



METHODS: We administered a cross-sectional survey to a sample of taxi drivers in two U.S. metropolitan areas. The survey included Newnam's ODBQ-12 and a study-specific 15-item version (ODBQ-15) assessing 4 different road safety behaviors with 3 more items added and motor-vehicle crashes in the past year. Logistic regression analyses examined the association of the road safety behaviors with motor vehicle crashes. A series of confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) models assessed the construct validity of the ODBQ-12 and ODBQ-15.



RESULTS: We pooled survey data from 497 Houston drivers and 500 Los Angeles drivers to assess study aims. CFA models examining the 12-item and the 15-item ODBQ versions had good model fit (Comparative Fit Index > 0.95, Tucker Lewis Index ≥ 0.95, root mean square error of approximation < 0.06, standardized root mean square residual ≤ 0.05). The ODBQ's road safety behaviors were significantly associated (p < 0.001) with crashes while working (ORs 0.51-0.75) and not working (ORs 0.57-0.84).



CONCLUSIONS: The ODBQ-12 and ODBQ-15 were both significantly associated with motor vehicle crashes among taxicab drivers in two large U.S. metropolitan areas. Researchers studying occupational drivers who transport passengers may want to consider using the ODBQ-15. The 3 additional items are meaningful to this workforce and are priority areas for international road safety efforts.

Language: en