Citation
O'Connor T, Kinsella J, O'Hora D, McNamara J, Meredith D. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 82: 450-458.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36031275
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Encouraging safe work practices (SWPs) is challenging in agriculture. Group-based social learning has effectively promoted SWPs and health behaviors in other occupations, and could be applied in agriculture (e.g., through farmer discussion groups (DGs)). In Ireland, dairy DG members are more likely to adopt novel technologies and practices, a relationship that might extend to SWPs. The extent of SWP adoption among Irish dairy farmers is unknown. This paper evaluates a 2018 baseline study of SWP implementation, conducted as part of a dairy DG-based intervention study.
Language: en
Keywords
Behavior; Agriculture; Occupational safety; Social learning