Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several safety-related accidents occur in the laboratories because of insufficient regulations, inappropriate implementation of safety measures, or unawareness attitude and practices toward safety precautions. Thus, establishment of efficient regulations and safe habits toward workplace safety is crucial to prevent or minimize such accidents. Here we investigate the levels of laboratory safety awareness among undergraduate medical science students and laboratory workers at major hospitals in Taif, Saudi Arabia.



METHODS: An anonymous cross-sectional survey was conducted on a random sample of 185 students and workers. The survey was categorized into five sections: (1) variable demographic items, (2) orientation around the warning signage of medical laboratory picograms, (3) assess participants' attitudes toward laboratory safety, (4) assess participants' safety awareness and practices in medical laboratories, and (5) assess participants' knowledge in dealing with emergency equipment and related procedures.



RESULTS: Data analyses indicate that workers are generally more aware of the key aspects of laboratory safety. Although students demonstrated moderate to good knowledge of major laboratory signage, there are some areas of deficiency, particularly regarding the use of fire extinguishers. Of interest is that female students are more familiar with laboratory signage than male students, although general laboratory safety awareness among students is poor. Students also showed poor awareness of certain critical aspects of safety practices and emergency procedures.



CONCLUSION: The study data reveal inadequate awareness and knowledge of certain laboratory safety aspects among undergraduate students. Therefore, academic institutions should introduce effective safety regulations, education, and training to improve student safety.

Language: en