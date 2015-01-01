SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Luebbert S, Christensen W, Finkel C, Worsowicz G. Mo. Med. 2022; 119(2): 158-163.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Missouri State Medical Association)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

36036034

PMCID

PMC9339401

Abstract

Falls occur at staggering rates across the country, with 25% of Americans over 65 reporting annual falls. The fall rate in Missourian older adults is 27.3%. Eighty-six percent of fall-related deaths happen over the age of 65. There are many intrinsic and extrinsic factors that contribute to falls, with some factors that can be targeted and optimized by physicians. There are nuances to the history and physical that can help physicians identify these risk factors.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print