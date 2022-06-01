SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tenenboim E, Lucas-Alba A, Melchor M, Toledo T, Bekhor S. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 72-83.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2022.06.003

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
For many decades, car-following (CF) and congestion models have assumed a basic invariance: drivers' default driving strategy is to keep the safety distance. The present study questions that Driving to keep Distance (DD) is a traffic invariance and, therefore, that the difference between the time required to accelerate versus decelerate must necessarily determine the observed patterns of traffic oscillations. Previous studies have shown that drivers can adopt alternative CF strategies like Driving to keep Inertia (DI) by following basic instructions. The present work aims to test the effectiveness of a DI course that integrates 4 tutorials and 4 practice sessions in a standard PC computer designed to learn more adaptive driving behaviors in dense traffic.

METHODS. Sixty-eight drivers were invited to follow a leading car that varied its speed on a driving simulator, then they took a DI course on a PC computer, and finally they followed a fluctuating leader again on the driving simulator. The study adopted a pretest-intervention-posttest design with a control group. The experimental group took the full DI course (tutorials and then simulator practice). The control group had access to the DI simulator but not to the tutorials.

RESULTS. All participating drivers adopted DD as the default CF mode on the pre-test, yielding very similar results. But after taking the full DI course, the experimental group showed significantly less accelerations, decelerations, and speed variability than the control group, and required greater CF distance, that was dynamically adjusted, spending less fuel in the post-test. A group of 8 virtual cars adopting DD required less space on the road to follow the drivers that took the DI course.


Language: en

Keywords

Car-following models; Congestion; Driving behavior; Driving simulator; Driving techniques

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print