Abstract

Automated vehicles (AVs) can improve traffic safety for vulnerable road-users like bicyclists. It is most likely that current young people will be the ones to use these vehicles and interact with them. However, very few studies have focused on bicyclist-AV interaction, with little to no inclusion of teenage bicyclists. This research used a virtual focus group study with 25 teenage bicyclists in six groups. Participants were presented with potential designs of infrastructures and communicating interfaces, they discussed pros and cons for each design, and answered multiple surveys. Overall, teenage bicyclists showed positive perceptions toward AVs. They preferred spacious lanes for bicyclists and physical barriers separating AVs and bicyclists. Teenagers chose visual interfaces with familiar icons; nevertheless, they recommended both visual and audible interfaces to ensure bicyclists' attention and address the need of visually and audibly impaired populations. Future researchers and stakeholders will be benefited from the methodology and outcomes of this research.

Language: en